Michael R. Caldwell, 60, of Rotterdam, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany, Michael was the son of the late Thomas and Rose Hart Caldwell. He worked as a Mason through the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local #2 in Albany. Michael loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Rotterdam Eagles Club. In addition to his parents, Michael was also predeceased by his beloved wife Deborah Caldwell. Michael is survived by his sons; Michael R. Caldwell II of Rotterdam and Coty T. Caldwell, also of Rotterdam and two brothers; Thomas Caldwell of Rotterdam and Mark Caldwell of Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 5 to 7 p..m at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave.