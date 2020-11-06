1/
Michael R. Caldwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. Caldwell, 60, of Rotterdam, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany, Michael was the son of the late Thomas and Rose Hart Caldwell. He worked as a Mason through the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local #2 in Albany. Michael loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Rotterdam Eagles Club. In addition to his parents, Michael was also predeceased by his beloved wife Deborah Caldwell. Michael is survived by his sons; Michael R. Caldwell II of Rotterdam and Coty T. Caldwell, also of Rotterdam and two brothers; Thomas Caldwell of Rotterdam and Mark Caldwell of Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 5 to 7 p..m at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved