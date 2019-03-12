Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Liszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Liszewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael R. Liszewski Obituary
Michael R. Liszewski, 58, passed away at home on March 7, 2019. Mike worked as a small engine mechanic at Emerich Sales and Service and at Woodlawn Hardware. He was an avid hunter, and loved to go motorcycling and camping. Mike is survived by his father, Robert (Leo) Liszewski, of Rotterdam, and his mother, Carole Liszewski, of Rotterdam, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his companion, Dede Cummings Andersen. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, at the DeLegge Funeral Home from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now