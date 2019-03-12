|
|
Michael R. Liszewski, 58, passed away at home on March 7, 2019. Mike worked as a small engine mechanic at Emerich Sales and Service and at Woodlawn Hardware. He was an avid hunter, and loved to go motorcycling and camping. Mike is survived by his father, Robert (Leo) Liszewski, of Rotterdam, and his mother, Carole Liszewski, of Rotterdam, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his companion, Dede Cummings Andersen. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, at the DeLegge Funeral Home from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019