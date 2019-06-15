Michael Richard LaMalfa, 79, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his bedside on Thursday, June 13, 2019 following a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A lifelong area resident, Michael was a 1958 graduate of Draper High School. In December of 1958 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Heidelberg, Germany until 1963. The balance of his service from 1963 to 1967 was served mostly in Washington, D.C. with the exception of one year service in Vietnam. In 1974 he joined the Army National Guard, retiring in 1990. He was employed by O.D. Heck in Niskayuna beginning in 1974, retiring in 2002. Among the things Mike enjoyed were trips out West, especially his two trips each year to Salt Lake City, Utah, visits to his favorite casinos in Las Vegas and later enjoyed Rivers Casino in Schenectady, his 1960 T-Bird, 1956 Chevy and 1933 Chevy and attending local classic car shows and cruise-ins. He was an avid bowler, NASCAR fan and fan of local drivers at Fonda Speedway. He was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady and more recently, a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church; Rotterdam Elks Lodge 2157. Mike is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis Johnson, her two sons, Richard DiGiandomenico and John (Karen) DiGiandomenico and daughter, Monica (Charles) Adams, step sons, Jeff (Kathy) Cieszynski of Glenville, Shane (Marsha) Boyle of Tennessee, sister, Anita (Late Tony) Farina; brother, Charles (Beverly) LaMalfa of Charlestown, West Virginia, Carl (Debbie) LaMalfa; Paul (Joanne) LaMalfa; sister-in-law, Pearl LaMalfa. Mike is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Thelma LaMalfa; his wife, Colleen LaMalfa, daughter, Susie LaMalfa and his brother Salvatore LaMalfa and Christine Calderon. Michael's family would like to thank the staff on Ellis A-6, Dr Sinha, Bonnie from Community Hospice and the many family members, friends and neighbors for the food, support and encouragement they provided. Calling hours will be held Tuesday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd., Rotterdam. Burial, with military honors, will be at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, 12208 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 15 to June 17, 2019