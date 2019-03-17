Michael S. Jordan died peacefully Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 following a courageous, yearlong battle against several medical challenges. His beloved wife, family and dear friends were by his side. Michael was born on January 23, 1959 in Endicott, NY. He grew up in Ithaca, NY, attended Ithaca High School and graduated from Ithaca Collegein 1981 where he and his brothers were members of the 1979 NCAA Division III Football Championship Team. For the last 30 years, Michael and his wife resided in Clifton Park. Michael was a member of the Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, and founded Cayuga Tech Sales. He was predeceased by his father, Norman R Jordan Sr.; brother, Norm Jordan Jr., and adored uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife, Paula (Rhoney) Jordan; his mother, Dorothy(Douglas) Jordan; sister, Cindee (Jordan) Sladich (Bob), brothers, Rick Jordan (Karen), and Pat Jordan (Debbie), and sister in law Allison Jordan. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, and several brothers and sisters-in-law. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. His wife and family would like to thank the medical staff at Albany Medical Center and NYOH for their guidance, care, and unwavering support throughout Michael's treatment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time near Saratoga Lake. Donations can be made in Michael's honor to the Football Program at Ithaca College, or to the Saratoga Race Course Back Stretch Workers. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary