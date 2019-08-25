Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
More Obituaries for Michael Talaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Talaga

Michael S. Talaga Obituary
Michael S. Talaga, 62, of Castleton-on-Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Schenectady on April 19, 1957, Michael was the devoted son of the late Stephen and Mary (Gubala) Talaga. He is survived by his loving partner/fiance, Muriel; her daughter, Nicole and grandchildren, Keira and Damien. Also survived by a loving sister, Arlene Brown (Robert) of Ellicott City, Maryland, and nephew, Christian. Michael graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady and attended SUNY at Buffalo. He worked for NYSARC for 33 years. Mike loved playing tennis with close friend Ray Nicholas. He was a kind man, with a strong sense of humor and the ability to cut through the noise and focus on what was important. He felt compassion for all animals and especially enjoyed the antics of his cats. He also enjoyed the curiosity and intelligence of donkeys and supported donkey rescue organizations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
