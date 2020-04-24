|
Mr. Michael Sanchez 88 of Danvers, MA, beloved husband of the late Simone (Levasseur) Sanchez, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Salem Hospital in Salem, MA following a brief illness. Born in Schenectady, New York, he was the son of the late Louis and Angelina (Friello) Sanchez. He was raised and educated in Schenectady, New York and was a graduate of Schenectady High School. He continued his education at Sienna College earning his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Radioman Second Class. Following his service to his country, Mr. Sanchez used his expertise in Electrical Engineering to foster a long and successful career. He was associated with the former Parker Brothers Games and other various companies and most recently had been the Inventory Control manager for the City of Manchester, NH Housing Authority until the time of his retirement. A well-rounded man, Michael was talented as an athlete and artist. As a young man he succeeded in boxing and was a Gold Glove Boxing tournament winner as well as an award-winning photographer. His love of photography lasted his entire life and even in his most recent year, Michael would be found capturing life's beauty through his photographic lenses. His passion for photography brought him great joy throughout the course of his life. He will be deeply missed. Michael is survived by his step-sons, Paul Verruto of Peabody and Ronald Verruto of Aliso Viejo, CA, his sister, Louise Sanchez Law of Schenectady, NY and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rose Mangino and Anthony Sanchez. ARRANGEMENTS: His funeral services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, STE 526, Dallas, TX, 75244. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020