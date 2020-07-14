Michael (Alan) Schnapp, 58, made the ultimate summit push peacefully at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer on July 11, 2020. A lover of all things outdoors, Michael loved fishing, hiking, and camping, especially with his van at nearby Thompsons Lake. An employee of Amtrak for 27 years, he truly was a jack-of-all-trades, taking great pride in his many house projects. Dad loved quality time with family and his beloved dogs Sammie and Rosco. Michael is survived by his faithful, strong, and loving wife Ronni and his five boys: Michael (Kristin) of Cohoes, Matthew (Amanda) of Colonie, Brandon (Ali) of Boston, Austin (Jacqueline) of New Orleans, and Garrett (Abigail) of Round Lake, as well as, his three beautiful grandchildren: Avia, Rylan, and Hayes. Growing up in Green Island, Michael was the youngest of seven and predeceased by his mother Helen Casey (d. 2010) and brothers David and Garrett. He is survived by sisters Mary Beth, Susan, and Barbara, brother Gregory, as well as, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Michael's name and more importantly do something nice for someone today. Due to the Covid pandemic, mask's will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Limited occupancy according to New York State regulation's will be allowed for relatives and friends to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Marra Funeral Home. Services will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.