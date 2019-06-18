Michael Scott Burdick, 60, died June 11, 2019, at home surrounded by family, after battling an aggressive cancer for several months. Michael was born in Schenectady to Dr. Charles Burdick (Old Forge, NY native) and Lucille (nee' Caron, Lowell, VT native). He was a graduate of Linton High School, class of 1977 and later a graduate of SUNY Delhi and pursued a career in the Kitchen & Hospitality industry. Michael was a passionate musician and animal lover and was fond of open mic nights, story-telling and spending time in the Adirondacks with his family. Michael was also a regular member of the local AA community, which had a significant impact on his life. Michael married his loving wife, Lisa Burdick (nee' Carignan in 1989. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Burdick; his children, Aaron Burdick and Samantha Bradt (nee' Burdick); son-in-law, Jesse Bradt; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Tim Conroy; as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Charkes Burdick. A celebration of life gathering will be held in his honor at City View Church, 132 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Please wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 - donate.giveto communityhospice.org. For information on quitting smoking, please visit www.smokefree.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary