Michael T. Nyhan, age 71, died suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Michael was born on April 6, 1948 in Concord, NH and was the son of the late Daniel D. and Alice Dorothy (Valliere) Nyhan. Mike was a lifelong educator and learner. He was a graduate of Bishop Brady High School in Concord before attending the University of New Hampshire. While in school, Mike met Mary Alice Hamlin, whom he later married on September 4, 1971. Following his graduation in 1970, Mike joined the United States Army, serving stateside in the Medical Service Corps as a First Lieutenant until his honorable discharge in 1972. After military service, Mike earned a master's degree from Colgate University and taught science courses at Blind Brook High School in Rye, N.Y. He completed a second masters in school administration from Fordham University and secured an administrative position at Burnt Hills High School. Not one to slow down, Mike capped off his formal education with additional doctoral studies from the University at Albany in school business administration. Putting his knowledge to good use, Mike worked in various teaching and administrative roles at Schodack Central School District until his retirement as a School Administrator in 2005. Though Mike valued learning and continued to be a voracious reader, he also enjoyed the simpler things in life. It wasn't unusual to find him enjoying the peace and quiet of fishing with his grandchildren at Waterford Locks, and more recently his special place at Round Lake Preserve. He enjoyed the outdoors, from fly fishing in the Adirondack Mountains to paddling the waterways and inlets of Cape Cod. You could also find him out on the green on a nice day, hitting a round of golf. But of all his outdoor activities, he may have enjoyed birding the best. He enjoyed watching the flight of the birds and hearing their songs, and if he caught the soaring of a hawk, you knew it was a successful trip. He birded in the Yucatán and in the mountains of western Mexico. Most recently he enjoyed the September hummingbird migration in the Chiricahua Mountains of Arizona. Mike was a longtime member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, attending for over 40 years. In that time, Mike served in several leadership capacities and spent some time singing in the Joyful Voices choir and participating in church musicals. His adoration and appreciation for music extended far beyond the four walls of the church. Music was something that brought Mike and his family together. Mike was also active elsewhere in his community, volunteering with the Ballston Lake EMS, past member of the Glenville Rotary, enjoying his Thursday night poker game with friends, and spreading joy and enthusiasm as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Mike didn't know any strangers and he could strike up a casual conversation with just about anybody, whether traveling in Italy, Ireland, Mexico, or at home in Burnt Hills. He was a kind and warmhearted man whose jovial, loving and noble spirit will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Alice Nyhan; his wonderful children Christopher (Shannon) Nyhan, Jillian ( John Michael) Nyhan Zygo; his dear siblings Patricia (John) Cotton and Daniel (the late Midge) Nyhan and his adored grandchildren Patrick M. Nyhan and Maizy A. Zygo. Interment with military honors will be held privately at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in the Knight Hall following the service to share in remembrance and fellowship of Mike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga PLAN 112 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, Ballston Lake EMS PO Box 1005, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 or the BHUMC Music Program, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mike's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019