Michael Todd Deuel, 55, of Orchard Drive, Broadalbin passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Amsterdam on December 28, 1964, a son of Robert and Nancy Morley Deuel and was a lifelong resident of Broadalbin. Mike was a 1983 graduate of Broadalbin High School. At one time, Mike was employed by Ward Products and later Mohawk Finishing, both in Amsterdam. In 1986, he began working for Broadalbin Manufacturing and later became co-owner with Jim Stark until purchasing the business in 2004. Mike was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Broadalbin. He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed camping, hunting, boating and fishing. Mike was a member of Sons of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and the Sacandaga Boating Club, all in Broadalbin. He was also a member of the Johnstown Moose Club, the OHMER Mountain Hunt Club, the Pine Tree Rifle Club, the National Wild Tur- key Federation, and the Quality Deer Management Association. In addition to his father, Mike was also predeceased by his brother, John R. Deuel. Survivors include his beloved wife, Karen Bazan Deuel, whom he married on September 29, 1990; two sons, Owen M. Deuel and Evan P. Deuel, both of Broadalbin; his mother, Nancy Deuel; a brother Charles "Tom" Deuel, both of Broadalbin; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black St.), Johnstown, NY. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Mike's cousin, the Rev. David Deuel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center or to the Brennan Memorial Humane Society, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020