Michael W. Stone

Michael W. Stone Obituary
Michael W. Stone, 66, died suddenly due to complications arising from a rare bone cancer on the evening of Friday, September 20, 2019, in Schenectady, NY, as he was dressing for his night-shift employment. As a swim coach and American Red Cross Instructor, he devoted his life to those worlds. He was predeceased by his parents, Warren and Dolores Stone. He is survived by five siblings: Peter, Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, and Carolyn. At his insistence there will be no calling hours. Any future memorial will be private, dispersing his ashes at an unknown time and location.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
