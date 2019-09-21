|
Michele D. (Countermine) DeLorenzo, 42, passed away Tuesday evening, September 17th at her home surrounded by her family. Born and educated in Schenectady, Michele was the daughter of Mary Lee (Curcio) Countermine of Rotterdam and the late William A. Countermine. A 1995 graduate of Schalmont High School, Michele received her bachelor's degree from S.U.N.Y. Albany and her master's degree from Empire State College. A math teacher for over 10 years Michele taught at Schalmont Middle School in Rotterdam prior to her teaching at Canajoharie Middle School for the last 4 years. A devoted mom, Michele was a former member of the Jr.Ski Patrol at Maple Ski Ridge, a member of the U.S. Waterski Show Team in Scotia, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, St Madeleine Sophie Church and was an avid supporter of the Schenectady Youth Hockey Team. Predeceased in 2015 by her dad, William Countermine, Michele is survived by her sons, Richard J. DeLorenzo III and Carmine W. DeLorenzo both of Rotterdam, her mother, Mary Lee (Curcio) Countermine of Rotterdam, her brother, Bryan Countermine (Vivian) and their daughter Allison of Santa Cruz, CA and the father of her boys, Richard J. DeLorenzo Jr. of Rotterdam. A celebration of Michele's life will be held on Sunday September 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. Relatives and her friends are invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michele's memory to Susan G Komen, N.E.N.Y. Office, P.O. Box 13535, Albany, NY 12212. To leave a message or a condolence for Michele's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019