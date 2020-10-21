1/1
Michele D. Ogle
Michele D. Ogle passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on October 14, 2020 after a long illness. Born on November 3, 1951 to the late Michael and Marion Dollar, she was raised in Pennsylvania. Michele majored in mathematics at Indiana College of Pennsylvania. She moved to Schenectady after graduating college, and began working for GE in 1974. Michele had a prolific career working at GE in their research and development department, and earned her Master's degree in computer science while working and raising three sons. Her name was added to 30 patents during her 32 year career at GE. She left GE and started her second career teaching mathematics and computer programming at Empire State College, where she worked for 12 years. Her smile and laughter will be missed by those she leaves behind; her loving husband J. Thomas (Tom) Ogle and their sons, John M. of Clifton Park, NY, Robert W. of Zhenjiang, China, and Gregory J., his wife Allison, and their daughters Erin Regina and Maeve Michele of Bayonne, NJ. She is also survived by her two sisters, Cheryl (Troy) Dollar of Red Oak, TX and Virginia Dollar of Fairfield, OH. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 21, 2020.
