Michele was a beautiful person. Those who worked for her and with her both respected and truly liked her....(not always easy for a leader.



She was someone who would laugh with you and a person who could laugh at herself ...(a quality so many of us would benefit from if we could develop this skill oufselves).



In the last couple of years I only saw her at the tent at Saratoga Track....the Tent at the Saratoga Track was a natural environment for Michele...festive, professional, exciting, happy, colorful and fun..(even when the grey horse with pink colors failed to place)....she placed a alot of SHOW bets so she could celebrate with her friend Genie Martin Obermeyer.....it was fun to watch.

Sad to think that she will not be out there.



My best to her family



Norm Kvam







Friend