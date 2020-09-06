1/1
Michele Karen Suprunowicz
1956 - 2020
Michele Karen Suprunowicz was born on September 29, 1956, to James and Eileen McLaughlin of Erie, PA. Michele passed away in her Saratoga Springs home on the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after a well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63.  She was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy in Erie, PA; received her BA from Nazareth College in Rochester, NY; and was awarded her MBA from SUNY at Albany. Michele was a pioneer as a woman in leadership, with a career in the hospitality industry that spanned over 30 years with Marriott and Sodexo. She retired from Sodexo as a Senior Director of Training. For 20 years, she also co-owned The Carriage House Inn, in downtown Saratoga Springs, with her husband. Michele was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring daughter, dear sister, and loyal friend. She had a real gift for finding the best in people, and helping them to grow and thrive. She was incredibly proud and supportive of her children's personal and career accomplishments. Michele enjoyed the Adirondacks, where she loved to fish, camp, and swim. Her other pastimes included playing golf, winning games of pinochle, and spending quality time with friends and family.  She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mark Suprunowicz; her son, Matthew Suprunowicz; her daughter, Tara Suprunowicz; her mother, Eileen McLaughlin; her sister, Colleen McLaughlin-Hammon; and her two brothers, Marc and Kyle McLaughlin.  A celebratory memorial mass of Michele's life will be held at The Historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, on Tuesday, September 8th at 3 p.m. Appropriate face coverings and social distancing will be required. Due to current health regulations, no floral arrangements will be accepted at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial Mass
03:00 PM
The Historic Church of St. Peter
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
September 5, 2020
Mark
I am sorry we have never met in Naples Lakes but I want you to know how much I admired Michele and enjoyed working with her on our Ladies member member tournament committee. She was so easy to be with and was quite humble and very kind. Truly the world has lost one of its best. You and your family have our hearts and prayers. Barbara Osinski
September 4, 2020
Mark, we are so sad to hear about Michelle. The time spent with her here at Naples Lakes was so happy. She was delightful and will be missed by so many. Our love and prayers are with you and your family. Bev and Glen
Beverly and Glen Van Derzee
Friend
September 4, 2020
So very sorry to hear. Michele was a wonderful person taken much to soon. Rest In Peace. My deepest sympathy and prayers to her family
Joy Selenis
Friend
September 4, 2020
My condolences Mark, to family and friends...I loved Michele’ smile, her funny stories and her fun loving attitude. We had such wonderful laughs playing golf and working on the Ladies Member Member tourney in Naples Lakes!! I will always see her riding her bike around NLCC!!! You will be missed....love to all.
Patricia Vandenberg
Friend
September 4, 2020
Uncle Mark, Tara and Matthew, my genuine sympathy, prayers and love I send your way. Michelle's laugh, smile and shining personality will be dearly missed. When I think of her I will always think of her smile and laugh. I'm blessed to have had her as a part of my family for so many years. God bless and I pray every day for her, and the family she left behind.
Jessica Suprunowicz
Family
September 4, 2020
Mark, sending love and condolences to you and your children. Michele was a great lady and she will be missed. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Deborah
Deborah Iuliano
Friend
September 4, 2020
Mark, very sorry to hear of Michele's untimely passing. She always had a positive outlook and was a pleasure to be around. Fred and I are truly sorry for your loss. Fred & Donna Gallo
Donna Gallo
Friend
September 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. TO BE ABLE TO SET GRIEF A SIDE IT MAY BE NECESSARY TO LIVE EVERY MOMENT AGAIN AND AGAIN, DISSECT AND ANALYSE AND REDISCOVER . UNTIL AT LAST THE HEART ALLOWS THE PAST TO BE ACCEPTED AS A MEMORY AND LIFE CAN GO ON.
John Apgar
Friend
September 4, 2020
Michelle was a joy to be around, always positive with an infectious smile. I enjoyed working with her. My sincerest condolences for your loss.
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Dear Supy,

I want to express my condolences on the loss of your beloved Michele. May the Lord our God comfort you and your children at a time when mere words can’t relieve the pain of your loss.

Always your friend,

Bob Treat
Bob Treat
Friend
September 3, 2020
Mark, We are so sad to hear of Michele's passing. Was a shock to us as well as you and your family. The world has lost a very special person and she will be truly missed.

Harry and I met Michele and yourself at Naples Lake CC and I, Sue, had spent many times together golfing and at meetings. What a lovely special person. Our hearts go out to you and your family.
All our love. Sue and Harry Plander
Sue Plander
Friend
September 3, 2020
Michele was such a joy to be with and we feel blessed to have known her. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you, Mark, and your entire family.
Doug and Delilah Archibald
Friend
September 3, 2020
Michele was a joy to be around. I enjoyed working with her. Such a positive and outgoing person.
Margaret Benson
Coworker
September 3, 2020
To Michele's Family and Friends,
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
September 3, 2020
Michele was a beautiful person. Those who worked for her and with her both respected and truly liked her....(not always easy for a leader.

She was someone who would laugh with you and a person who could laugh at herself ...(a quality so many of us would benefit from if we could develop this skill oufselves).

In the last couple of years I only saw her at the tent at Saratoga Track....the Tent at the Saratoga Track was a natural environment for Michele...festive, professional, exciting, happy, colorful and fun..(even when the grey horse with pink colors failed to place)....she placed a alot of SHOW bets so she could celebrate with her friend Genie Martin Obermeyer.....it was fun to watch.
Sad to think that she will not be out there.

My best to her family

Norm Kvam


Norm Kvam
Friend
September 3, 2020
It is so difficult to find words of sorrow. In our hearts we have love for you all and send our deep sympathy.
Helenmarie and John Sunkenberg
September 2, 2020
Michelle was a fantastic Leader and a true friend and advocate ..... always positive and professional .... no matter the circumstances .... I will never forget her kindness and support ....during our 30 years together at Saga Marriott and Sodexo .. my heart and prayers goes out to Mark and the kids and the entire family .... her bright light will always shine .... Rick Riani former District Manager with Michelle ....
Rick Riani
Coworker
