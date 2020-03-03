|
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Michele L. Wadsworth on Sunday, March 01, 2020. Born March 11, 1969, she was the daughter of the late William E. Wadsworth. Michele is survived by her mother, Suzanne Clute Wadsworth of Colonie; her sister, Jennifer Hoffman (David) of Colonie; niece, Sarah Fortune (Zeb) of Ballston Spa and nephew, Peter D. Hoffman of Albany. She is also survived by the love of her life, Joe Ovitt of Corinth. Michele was a graduate of Colonie Central High School, class of 1987. She was noted for her talent for floral arranging and had been employed by several local florists. Michele had most recently been employed with Walmart in Saratoga. Memorial services will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Michele's name to the Animal Protective Foundation (APF), 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020