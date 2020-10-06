1/2
Michele "Michael" Lippiello
Michele "Michael" Lippiello, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 5, 1929 in Pietramelara, Caserta, Italy. At 18, he met the love of his life, Vincenzina, and the following year, he began his service in the Italian Army. He was stationed in Palermo, Sicily, playing clarinet in the military band and writing letters home to his sweetheart. Michele and Vincenzina were married in Roccaromana, Caserta, Italy on April 24, 1954 and spent the next ten months apart as she immigrated to America to prepare his papers and find work. Once reunited with his wife in Schenectady, New York, in 1955, Michele quickly built a reputation as an eager young man with a tireless work ethic, holding jobs (some two at a time) at St. Clare's Hospital, Lotano Construction Co., Cornell Lumber, Mastroianni Bakery, and ultimately, Schenectady Chemical, where he worked for 34 years. Michele had a passion for gardening that showed through the wine he made and the tomatoes, flowers, basil, pears, figs, pumpkins, and more he grew and shared with friends and family. He also loved to read, travel, play and listen to Italian music, and spend time with his family. He will always be remembered as a loving and proud husband, father, and grandfather, a hard worker, and a problem solver, who could fix anything and put a smile on anyone's face. Michele will be missed by his wife of 66 years, Vincenzina of Schenectady; his sister, Matilde Di Lauro of Pietramelara, his brother, Costantino Lippiello of Pietramelara; his son, Pasquale (Angela) Lippiello of Schenectady, his daughter, Matilda (Joe) Barry of Niskayuna; his granddaughters, Sarah (Nick) Jaeger and Megan Barry (Collin Anderson), his grandson, Michael Barry; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. He now joins in eternal life his parents, Pasquale and Matilde, his stepmother, Agnese, and his son, Michael, Jr. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10 -11 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Michele's favorite charity, Istituto Antoniano dei Rogazionisti at www.rogazionistipadova.it/le-tua-offerta/in-memoria, or his beloved parish where he was a lifelong communicant, St. Anthony's Church at 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, New York 12305. Michele's family extends sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of unit C-4 at Ellis Hospital for their compassionate care. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
