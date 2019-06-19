Michelina A. "Julie" Hoffa, 86, of Niskayuna passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 17, 2019 at her home. Born on September 28, 1932 in New Brunswick, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Salvator and Maria Lombardi Raneri. Julie was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. Julie was a homemaker. She also at one time worked as an elevator operator at the Parker Building next to Proctors in downtown Schenectady and later worked at St. Paul the Apostle Church and School in Schenectady. She was a devout communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady, was a member of the Sons of Italy and T.O.P.S of Schenectady. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her four siblings, Christopher, Nicholas and N. Frances Raneri and Santina "Sandy" Bufalini. Survivors include her husband, Richard L. Hoffa, whom she married on March 1, 1958; her three children, Richard L. (Maureen) Hoffa Jr. of Niskayuna, Mary Frances Hoffa of Niskayuna, and Susan (Christopher Sekellick) Hoffa of Troy; her three grandchildren, Daniel Hoffa and Henry and Anna Sekellick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 11am until 12:15 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 812 Union St., Schenectady. Entombment will take place in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the of a . To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary