Michelino Micco of Dorwaldt Avenue passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was 46. Born in Santa Maria La Fossa, Caserta Italy, on July 25, 1973, son of Eisabetta "Bettina" Mirra and the late Luigi Micco. Michelino came to the United States in 1998. Michelino worked at Golub Corporation for several years, after he became a landscaping contractor. Finally he established a Payless Construction LLC company and he continue being self-employed until present. He enjoyed motorcycles and loved mozzarella – his favorite food. He was a devoted fan of the ACF Fiorentina Soccer team of Florence, Tuscany. He loved his Italian heritage and will be remembered as a friendly, giving individual with a big heart. He loved his whole family to no end, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed support. Survivors in addition to his mother include his beloved daughter, Natalia Elizabeth Micco of Charlton; Anna Micco (Gianfranco Florio) of Alessandria, Italy; Pasqualino Micco (Lorenza Spinelli) of Curti, Italy; and Cristina Micco (Damian Bialy) of Schenectady; his aunt, Maria Miglucci; close friends Maria and Antonio Ascolesi and Phyllis Dimeo. Michelino's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the 1st floor C-Wing at Ellis Hospital, the community hospice and the Presbyterian Hospital in NYC for their care for him and the entire family. Special Gratitude to wonderful friends Maria Ascolesi and Phyllis Dimeo for their unconditional support to Michelino and his family. Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to the or the Schenectady County Hospice in memory of Michelino Micco. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019