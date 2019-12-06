|
Miguelina Gonzalez, of Clifton Park, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She died peacefully in her home after a short illness. She was born on Sept. 29, 1926 in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jose Polonio and Rosa Maria Gonzalez Arroyo. Miguelina came to the United States at 14 years old and was a factory worker here during WWII. She was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Miguelina was a member and enjoyed the Halfmoon Senior Citizens. She loved going to the movies and theater. She was predeceased by her niece, Margarita Jimenez. She is the beloved aunt of Elsa Jimenez of Clifton Park, NY, Doris Brennan of MA and Anabelle Monroe of GA. She was the great aunt of Rebecca Brennan of WA, Emily Brennan of MA, Kelly Judge of MA and Michael Brennan of MA. Funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 9th. at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park NY 12065 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019