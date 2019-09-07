|
Mildred (Millie) Agger Brandt, 88, passed away June 24th 2019 in Barnesville, GA. Millie was born in Granville, NY December 9th 1930, the daughter of Harold and Olwen Agger. She graduated from Cohoes High School in New York and later married Reverend Donald H. Brandt. Don served several upstate NY Churches, the last church he was a Pastor at was First United Methodist in Schenectady. Millie was a very busy minister's wife who performed many roles in the various churches they were a part of. Millie loved to travel and she traveled widely within the US and Abroad. She also loved to read and was very active in her book club and spent a lot of time at her local Library. Millie also loved the Arts and spent many years ushering at Proctors Theater in Schenectady and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Millie, Don and their family spent summers in Deer Isle, Maine where they had a summer cottage in Stonington. Millie always had a deep love of Maine and her wonderful friends there that she cherished. Millie spent most of her adult life in the Burnt Hills, NY area where she raised her family and moved to Georgia a few years ago to be near her youngest daughter. Millie's energy and passion for life was contagious and she was a beautiful person inside and out. She will always be remembered for her warmth her kindness and her sense of adventure. Millie is survived by daughter Wendy Berry and her husband William of Ann Arbor, MI, daughter Christine Warner and her husband Robert of Lebanon, CT and daughter Elizabeth Patterson and her husband Charles of Barnesville, GA; her sister, Audrey Greenleaf and her beloved grandchildren, Meghan Berry, Alexis Berry, Lindsay Warner, Lauren Patterson and Karissa Patterson. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald H. Brandt. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held September 14th at 12 noon at The Burnt Hills United Methodist Church at 816 Rte 50 Burnt Hills, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019