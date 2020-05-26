Mildred Grace Klevesahl Austin of Glenville, NY passed after a short illness on May 22, 2020. She was born September 25, 1926 in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. She graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz with a Bachelor of Education degree and State University of Albany with a Master's Degree in Education. Mildred taught elementary school at Ravena, Ellington, Conn., Glen Rock, NJ, and Schenectady, ending her career at Sacandaga Elementary School in 1987. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Frank, in 2015. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Lori) of Schenectady and daughter Jeanne of Glenville. You could always find Millie working in one of her many gardens, sharing her love of nature with family and friends. Her legacy includes the many plants and flowers she gave freely to others. A natural athlete, Millie captained her high school basketball team. Years later, she would be a featured athlete in the Heart of Florida Senior Games. A private Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Scotia. Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Schenectady Community Hospice or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 26 to May 27, 2020.