Mildred "Millie" Simmons, 89, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on September 4, 2019 at the Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center. Millie was born in Schoharie, NY and was the daughter of late Ellery and Florence Anna Weidman. She was married to the late Robert "Bob" Simmons for 61 years. Millie was a homemaker, seamstress, enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting; after raising her family she worked at General Electric until her retirement. Millie and Bob enjoyed their many years of retirement in Ocala Florida. Survivors include her two daughters, Gail (Nick) Valentino of Scotia and Barbara (James) Keppler of Ballston Lake; grandchildren, Christene (Wesley) Miller, Patricia (Nicholas) Almy, Jennifer (Nicholas) Bennice, Michelle (Dustin) Kennedy, Brian (Sarah) Keppler, Christopher Simmons, Heather Smith, Zachary Smith, and many great-grandchildren; her brother William (Elaine) Weidman, sister in laws Margaret Weidman and Elizabeth Mostar, several nieces and a nephew. In addition to her husband, Millie was predeceased by her daughter Carol Williams, brother Ellery Weidman, and sister Marguerite Jenks. Millie's family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers at Baptist Health; Linda, Angelika, Kora, Pat, Jennifer, Sharon, Patty and Noelle for the wonderful care given to Millie over the years. They would also like to thank the Community Hospice, especially Tracy and Sue for their help in making Millie comfortable in her final days. Funeral services will be private for family. She will be laid to rest with Robert at the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019