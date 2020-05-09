Millicent L. McMullen, 85, of Pattersonville, passed away on May 2, 2020. Millie was a retired R.N. who worked for several years at Glendale Home and Amsterdam Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed several activities including bowling, singing in the church choir, and was an accomplished knitter gifting many beautiful sweaters to those she loved. Predeceased by her husband, James G. McMullen and daughter, Brenda Raeder. Survived by daughter Deborah Randle, step-children Arne (Sarah) McMullen, Patty (Steve) Wojtowecz and Kathy Shealy, sisters Paula (George) Smith and Lynn (Richard) Matthews, 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous sisters - and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Interment Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery rejoining her beloved husband in eternal rest. Due to COVID-19 there will be no services or gatherings. To express condolences and read her full obituary, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 9, 2020.