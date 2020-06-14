Milton Francis Barton, of Berkley Square Extension, Glenville, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 93. Mr. Barton was born on Dec. 28, 1926 in Ogden, Utah, the son of the late Milton Francis Barton and Elizabeth Olive Stratford. He grew up in Kooskia, Idaho on the banks of the Lochsa River where he was known to all as "Mickey". He was the Valedictorian of his Kooskia High School class of 1945 and graduated early in order to enlist in the United States Navy and serve his country in World War II. He passed the Radio Technician Selection Test, or "Eddy Test", graduated from the Navy's prestigious AETM Electronics Training Program, and was promoted to Aviation Electronics Petty Officer Third Class. After the war and completion of his honorable service, Mr. Barton attended college at the University of Idaho, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering in 1950. That same year he began his career with the General Electric Company in Seattle, Washington. He relocated to Schenectady, New York as an engineer in the Large Steam Turbine-Generator Department where he would enjoy a rewarding career for the next 42 years eventually managing Co-Production Programs for the LST-G Manufacturing and International Business Division. On February 4, 1955, Mr. Barton married his beloved, Grayce Eleanor Smith, of Troy, New York. Grayce was an electro mechanical draftsman for General Electric. They were married for 61 years. In 1957, Mr. Barton earned a Master of Science degree in Industrial Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He truly loved his work and took great care with each project. The last 20 years of his career Mr. Barton made many trips around the world to evaluate the manufacturing capabilities of GE's foreign affiliates. Traveling and visiting exotic lands was his greatest passion and combined with his love of photography, he leaves behind an impressive pictorial record of his adventures. Mr. Barton was an avid boater and a long time member of the Mayfield Yacht Club. When not spending the summer sailing on the Great Sacandaga Lake, the entire family would embark on major cross-country travel adventures by car, air, or the well-traveled motorhome. He loved the outdoors and at the early age of 16 he worked as a Fire Guard for the United States Forest Service in Nez Perce National Forest operating a remote lookout. He enjoyed giving lectures recounting his unique experiences on Fog Mountain to civic and non-profit organizations. Mr. Barton was ever-young, played the organ and the clarinet, collected stamps, enjoyed reading, and could always choose the best place to eat. He was a devoted husband and father, always finding time when there was none. His voice was deep and rich. Evidence of a life well lived, he had an endless supply of remarkable stories and an extraordinary ability to relate them. He frequently received recognition for his professional leadership, integrity, presence, and open-friendly manner. Mr. Barton was predeceased by his wife, Grayce. He is survived by his brother, Darrel Wayne Barton, his children, Brian Barton (Carolyn) and Kim Elizabeth Barton and his grandson, Michael Barton. Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church of Scotia, 224 N. Ballston Ave, Scotia, NY 12302 or the charity of your choosing. Burial will take place at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.