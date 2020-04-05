|
Milton L. Boyarsky sadly passed away from natural causes on March 26th, 2020. He was born in Hunter, NY to Zeke and Flossie Boyarsky on April13th, 1933. He graduated from Hunter Central High School then earned a degree in Education from Buffalo State College where he met his wife, Joan Gardner. They would be married for 63 three years. He was drafted into the US Army upon graduation and stationed in Denver, Colorado. In 1958, he returned home and settled in Schenectady, NY and was employed by the Schenectady School District. During this time he earned a Masters Degree from SUNY Albany enabling him to practice as a school guidance counselor for Central Park Junior High and Linton High School while during the summer break he would teach Driver's Education to a generation of local teenagers with fond memories of their time with "Mr. B" until his retirement in 1990. He lived his life by the rhythm of the seasons. Hunted in the Fall in the Catskills, skied in the Winters at Hunter Mountain, rode his motorcycles starting in the Spring, and planted flowers on his street island and rested on the their front porch visiting with his neighbors in the Summer. He enjoyed camping trips with his three children on school breaks. After retirement, with Joan by his side, he square danced and traveled the world with her and friends to Europe, Saint Maarten, and Cape Cod every September. The past three years were spent closer to home with time watching his family grow including three new great-grandchildren! He dedicated himself to daily walks around the lake in Central Park year round and even played disc golf with his children. He taught us all so much through his passions of life, made us laugh with his inserted humor, but mostly, he passed on his love of Stewart's ice cream. Pop, we hope you are up there giving rides on your motorcycle in the sunshine and topping the day off with a joke and a big bowl of chocolate swirl ice cream. This husband, father, grandfather, lived a long and healthy life and is survived by his wife Joan, his children Lisa Burkhard, Dan Boyarsky, niece Judith Isreal, grandchildren Drew Burkhard, Craig Boyarsky, Lindsay Nellis, Ian, Kaitlin, Adam Boyarsky, and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Kyleigh Burkhard and Riley Nellis. Milton was predeceased by his son Michael Boyarsky and his grandson Kyle Burkhard. A private family funeral was held March 27, 2020.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020