Mina M. Cranston, age 86 of Clifton Park passed away peacefully from a stroke at AMC with her family at her side on Friday April 5, 2019. Born on May 11, 1932 in Malden, MA, she was the daughter of the late George and Mina Mann. She was predeceased by her former husband George, who passed away in 2001. Mina was raised in Stony Creek, NY and was a 1949 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School, and graduated from Mildred Elley in 1950. For many years she was a legal secretary for several law offices in Glens Falls, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma City. She was the secretary for Attorney LeRoy T. Walbridge in Saratoga Springs for 14 years, and retired from the Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna in 1994. Mina was instrumental in organizing the Saratoga County Legal Secretaries Association in the early 1970's and served as its first president. Her life was centered on her family, faith, and her friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved the companionship of her many friends. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, or as she worded it "playing in the dirt". Mina served her Lord for many years as an active member of the Round Lake United Methodist Church, where she also served as the administrative assistant to the pastor. She is survived by her daughter Michele (Robert) LaMora, son Michael (Phyllis) Cranston, grandchildren Bryan, Megan, Ryan, and Kyle, five great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, brother George (Ethel) Mann, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A calling hour was held on Tuesday, April 9th from 3 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Round Lake United Methodist Church, 34 George Ave, in Round Lake. A celebration of her life was held downstairs in the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Round Lake United Methodist Church, PO Box 485, Round Lake, NY 12151. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019