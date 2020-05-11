Mindy J. Fournier Huluska, 31, died Monday, April 27, 2020 ,as a result of a car accident. Mindy was born in Schenectady and survived by her father Frank (Linn) Fournier and her mother Jeannie Conway. She is also survived by three children Jeremiah, Julianna and Aleczander:, a sister Heather Brown and niece and nephews Anthony, Aniyah and Amir, step-siblings and many special aunts, uncles and cousins. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome,com.





