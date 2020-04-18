|
Monica (Wojcicki) Ebels, 85, of Schenectady, NY passed away at Ellis Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from natural causes. Monica was born on May 4, 1934 in Schenectady, NY. She was the first daughter of Caspar and Genevieve (Borkowski) Wojcicki and was followed by a sister, Irene (Wojcicki). She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and received a degree in Mathematics & Physics from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY. Monica was married to John Ebels of Grand Rapids, MI on June 29, 1968 in Scotia, NY. She met John while working for General Electric as a Nuclear Analyst at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in West Milton, NY. She held numerous positions in education working as a teacher assistant at St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam, NY; the Galway Central School District; and the Scotia-Glenville School District. She was a member of the Professional Insurance Agents of NY (PIANY) and helped run the C. Wojcicki Insurance Agency of Schenectady, NY founded by her parents. Monica lived in Schenectady, NY until she married John. After they were married, Monica lived in Guam and Pearl Harbor, HI while John was a Master Chief Petty Officer with the US Navy deployed on nuclear submarines. After John retired, they moved to and were longtime residents of Galway, NY. Monica later moved to Rotterdam, NY, where she was surrounded by a strong support system of friends and neighbors, until her passing. Monica is survived by her children Michelle (Ebels) Daviero of Glenville, NY; Michael Ebels and his wife Heather of Hingham, MA; her Grandchildren Amalia Daviero, Vincent Daviero, Logan Ebels, and Olivia Ebels. She is survived by her sister Irene (Wojcicki) Coutant of Scotia, NY and husband Alan Coutant along with their children Sharon (Coutant) Styk of Cohoes, NY, Gregory Coutant of Rochester, NY and James Coutant of Queensbury, NY. She is Predeceased by her husband, John E. Ebels. Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady, NY will be handling arrangements. However, all services at this time are private due to the current health concerns. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will also be at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any hospital or healthcare worker who are working so hard to support our families and friends at this time. A special thanks to the staff in the ICU at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY who took special care of Monica and ensured her last days were comfortable.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020