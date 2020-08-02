Morton S. McLaud, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on October 9, 1933 son of the late Elmer and Lydia (Shepard) McLaud. Mort was a refrigeration and air conditioning repairman. He owned and operated Hudson Mohawk Appliance Service in Schenectady. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working in his yard and throughout the neighborhood. Mort was also an avid NY Giants fan. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy McLaud (Sheetz); children, Mark McLaud (Lucille), Lisa McLaud Leonard (Shaun), Shelly McLaud, Jill Opitz (Timothy), Danyal Koniowka (Edward); siblings, Joyce Broe (James), Maurice McLaud (Carolyn), David McLaud (Barbara); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mort was predeceased by his siblings, Harriet Griesmer (Edward), Douglas McLaud, Donald McLaud (Lois), Sylvia Bouton (Gerald), Marilyn Grasso (Patrick). A private graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.