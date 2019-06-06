Muriel E. Schlicht, 90, was born May 22, 1929, she was called home peacefully on May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Muriel was the daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Gordon Walsh. Muriel was a life long resident in the Amsterdam and Schenectady area, attending local schools. Muriel retired from General Electric of Schenectady in 1995. She loved being surrounded by her family and especially spending time with all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, bowling and dancing the polka with her husband. The last fifteen years of her life Muriel was a caregiver for her mother in law and then her husband who she loved dearly. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Muriel is survived by three children, Darlene (Don) Petrask of Schenectady, NY, Bob (Roberta) Schlicht of Murrells Inlet, SC and Jeffrey Schlicht of Schenectady, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nancy (Eric) Smith, Tracy (John) D'Agostino, Amy Schlicht, Robby Schlicht, Melissa (Jeff) Hinkleman, Eric (Keeley) Schlicht, Ryan Schlicht & Jeffrey Schlicht. Fifteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. One surviving brother William Walsh and one sister, Laura Ann Zagata. In addition to her parents, Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Rudolf Schlicht; son, David Schlicht; sisters, Mildred Walsh, Rose Marie Walsh, Florence Waite, Edna Pearce, Dorothy Vinehout, Wanetta Klingbiel, Roselyn Dybowski; brothers, Charles, Ward, Raymond, Harold and Ralph Walsh. At the family's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Muriel's name may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary