Muriel M. Willey Callahan, 66, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at her son's home in Kannapolis, NC. Muriel was born in Schenectady to Alma G. Grinter Willey and the late Merritt C. Willey. Muriel work for the Golub Corporation for 40 years as a computer systems specialist. She was the ultimate mother. She enjoyed watching her sons play baseball and was an involved with the leagues they played in. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with her family at their Sacandaga Lake house. In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Callahan, three sons, Justin Callahan of Scotia, Jonathan (Marjorie Reyes) Callahan and Jeremy Callahan both of Kannapolis, NC, one brother, Merritt C. (Tina) Willey of Niskayuna, five grandchildren, Jaiden, Jacob, Veida, Jhalina and Ariana and four brothers-in-law. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service, which will be conducted, Saturday, August 22 at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 421 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
09:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
