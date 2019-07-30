|
|
Muriel (Moreau) Conto, 79, of Hollywood, FL, formerly of Rotterdam, NY, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Schenectady, on April 20th, 1940, Muriel was the daughter of the late Raoul and Mariette (Manny) Moreau. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, Muriel was a longtime resident of Rotterdam and Schenectady, NY. She moved to Hollywood, FL full time in 1990. She worked for most of her career in the healthcare field. Starting as a nurse's aide, she then obtained her credentials as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), while raising four children. She had a long time nursing career at St. Clares Hospital. She later worked with adults with disabilities at Woodhouse II in Florida, moving onto private care late in her career. She loved spending time with her large family, interacting with her grandchildren, and traveling and spending time with her husband, Tom. She was known for her "pasta Sundays," was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy. Muriel was one of six siblings, including the late Francis Moreau, his wife Mary Anne Moreau, Henry Moreau, Louise Deland (Noel, deceased), Florence (Joel) Hartman and Danny Moreau. Muriel is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Thomas J. Conto, Sr.; her four children, Ken Synfelt, Donna (Kevin) Cuomo, Susan (Steve) McDonald, and Shelley (Bill) Hoffman; and her stepsons, Dennis (June) Conto, and Thomas (Beverly) Conto; grandchildren, Riley Mathauer, Matthew Cuomo, Shauna McDonald, Ethan McDonald, David Cuomo, Jake Hoffman, Brett Hoffman; step-grandchildren, Elise Conto, Angela Horvath, Gina Ralston, Deanna Francisco, Julie Mercoglan, Dennis Jr. Conto, Deidre Conto, Dillon Conto; many nieces and nephews; step-great grandchildren and dear friends. She was predeceased by her former husband, Edward Synfelt. Muriel requested a small family-only service. Memorial contributions may be made in Muriel's memory to the at Muriel's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019