Myra Esther Kaplan

Myra Esther Kaplan Obituary
Myra Esther Kaplan unexpectedly passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born on April 16, 1941 in Schenectady, New York where she was raised. Her family was a long-standing member of Congregation Agudat Achim. Myra graduated from Linton High School, and married Gene Kaplan of Albany in 1962. While in Albany they were members of Temple Israel and Temple Beth Emeth. In 1976 Myra, Gene and their two children, Michael and Bonnie, moved from Albany to Houston and led an active member of the Jewish community, where she was a member of Temple Beth Israel and later Congregation Beth Yeshurun. Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Anne Smuckler, and her stepfather, Simon Paktor. She is survived by her husband, Gene Kaplan; children, Dr. Michael Kaplan (Julie) and Bonnie Kaplan Schultz (Steve) and grandchildren, Garrett and Morgan Kaplan. She is also survived by her sister, Rochelle Riven (Paul); sister-in-law, Linda Kaplan (Kenny Guertze); niece, Melissa Riven Mirabile and her children, Casey and Jesse; nephew, Jonathan Riven (Fran Sidoti) and their daughter, JoAnna.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
