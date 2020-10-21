1/1
Nadine A. (Potter) Vera
Nadine A. (Potter) Verra, 89, passed peacefully on Monday October 19th, 2020 at home into God's arms surrounded by her loving family. Born in Olean, NY, she was the daughter late Henry T. Potter Sr. and Helen LeStrange. A graduate of Olean High School and attended business school. She was a lifelong member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church. She enjoyed singing, golfing, bowling, and playing bridge with her friends. Nadine was the beloved wife of late John M. Verra of fifty-seven years. Loving mother of, Michael (Gail), late Henry (Denise), Diana (Joseph) Seymour, late Jeffrey (Jennifer), Maureen, Ronald (Donna), Marilyn (late Thomas) Therrien, cherished grandmother to twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved sister Francis and sister-in-law Patricia along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 22nd, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m., at St. Madeleine Sophie Church. Burial to follow at St. Cyril Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Nadine in a special way may make a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
