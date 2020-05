Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy A. Carr, born March 1, 1931, passed away April 21, 2020 Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Cary, North Carolina. Formerly of Queensbury and Niskayuna New York. Founder and owner of Kiddie Carr nursery school for 30 years. Private services will be held in Germantown, New York.



