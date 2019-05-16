Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
970 State Street
Schenectady, NY
Nancy A. Kelly, 81 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Nancy was born May 17th, 1937 in Lake Placid, NY to the late Thomas F. Kelly and Merial E. Kelly. She was the second oldest of five children, her siblings include Patricia C. Tomeck (Charlotte NC), Stephen F. Kelly (Schenectady NY), Thomas F. Kelly (deceased) and Mary E. Miller (deceased). She was educated in Lake Placid and Schenectady NY Schools. Nancy was employed for several years at Coughtry Printing then Travelers Insurance and Gentle Home Health Care. Nancy was a member of the Alter Guild of Christ Episcopal Church in Schenectady, along with being President of the Holyrood Tenant Association in Scotia, New York. Nancy loved her family and her pets. She enjoyed for many years going to the Saratoga Race Track with her siblings and other members of her family. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 970 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307, with burial arrangements directly afterward at Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie, NY. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. Donations may be made in Nancy's name to either Christ Episcopal Church at the address above or to the . To share a message of condolence, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 16, 2019
