Nancy A. Czub LaPointe, 83, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Nancy was born in Schenectady the daughter of the late Joseph Czub and Helen Burlinski Czub Miller. She was a 1956 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. She was a vibrant spirited woman who cherished her family and took enormous pride in their accomplishments. Nancy enjoyed shopping, watching her favorite Hallmark movies and her many outings with her good friend Betty Luke. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, John C. LaPointe, Sr.; loving sons, Roger J. LaPointe and Robert J. LaPointe; siblings, Connie Poltorak and John Czub. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, John (Kathy) LaPointe, Jr. Daniel LaPointe, Sr. and Irene LaPointe; grandchildren, John (Leah) LaPointe, III, Matthew (Allison) LaPointe and Daniel LaPointe, Jr.; brother Robert (Beverly)Czub; and several nieces and nephews. Services for Nancy's immediate family will be held at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020