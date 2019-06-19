Nancy Ann (Bruda) Mead, 66, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany, NY on December 2, 1952 to the late George W. and Mary Mooney Bruda. Nancy married the love of her life, Robert Mead, on September 14, 1974 and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a 1970 graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany and 1973 graduate of St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to a successful 40 year nursing career at St. Mary's Healthcare, where she progressed to positions as an Intensive Care manager, Progressive Care manager, and staff educator. Nancy loved holiday get-togethers, annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach, going on cruises and trips to Turning Stone and Rivers casinos, and enjoying time on her backyard patio and floating in the pool. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert L. Mead; one son, Robert G. (Renae) Mead; her very special granddaughter, Lorryn; one sister, Mary Ann (Tom) Shoudy of Colonie; one brother, Robert (Maura) Bruda of Albany; and two nephews, David (Erin) Shoudy of Niskayuna and Matthew (Lauren) Shoudy of Guilderland, NY; and her kitty Lucy. The family would like to thank all of Nancy's friends and co-workers at St. Mary's Hospital for the wonderful care she received, particularly the staff in the Emergency Room, ICU, and St. Theresa's unit. We also extend special thanks to Nancy's work group in the Education Department, Ann Hogue, Dr. Bindi Patel, and her very special friend, Colleen Gallup. Funeral services will be heldFriday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY; followed at 11:15 by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 39 St. John Street, Amsterdam, NY. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Nancy's name may be made to a . To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary