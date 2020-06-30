Nancy A. Stellrecht, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Arthur Westervelt and Marguerite LeClair Westervelt. Nancy was a lifetime resident of Rotterdam, and graduated from Mohonasen High School with the class of 1969. She would then enroll in the Schenectady Program for Practical Nurse Application where she would graduate in 1970. She then worked for St. Claire's Hospital for 12 years before working at the Glendale Nursing Home as an LPN. She would retire from Glendale in 2011 after 29 years of service. She would then work at Ortho NY part-time for a few more years after retirement. She was an active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Rotterdam for many years. She helped out at a local food pantry and the Schenectady Inner City Mission. She was a naturally social person who loved spending time with her friends. She cherished drinking coffee with the Golden Girls. She spent several years with a ceramics club and would often give ceramics out to all her family and friends as gifts. She loved her dog, Precious and would regularly go on walks with her friends. She hated being fussed over, she was a kind and giving person who at one point actually gave someone in need a shirt off her back. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, eating breakfast with her brother at the racetrack, and having holiday meals with her loving family. She loved to visit her grandchildren and watch them grow. She will be forever missed by her children; Ryan (Amy) Henry, Kevin (Meaghan) Henry, Shawn (Megan) Stellrecht, and Melissa (Kayla) Stellrecht, her grandchildren; Brooke Stellrecht, Levi and Grant Henry, her brother, Ken (Mary) Westervelt, many loving members of both the Westervelt and LeClair families, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Westervelt and Marguerite LeClair Westervelt. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Please note that a limited number of people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time and that face masks will be required to enter. Nancy will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 2850 Guilderland Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306, or to a local food pantry. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.