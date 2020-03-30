Home

Nancy Ann Earley of Middle Grove, NY Passed away on March 16 at 5 AM at the age of 55. Daughter of Helen E. Marcellus and Mother of Bobbi L. Youngblood, Benjamin D. Early, and Kendall C. Early. She was a Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Best Friend and though she is gone may we keep her Alive in our Hearts and Minds. Plans for a Service will be posted at a later date if you want to leave a message for the family Email Bobbi At [email protected] or halgasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
