Nancy Lynne Bradt, known as Lynne to most, passed away on 6/25/19 after a final bout with breast cancer. Born in Granville, Lynne and brother, Dave, were raised in Schenectady by parents Clarence and Nan Davies. A talented entertainer in her teen years, she danced in various local venues. Lynne graduated from Draper High School and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Bradt. Lynne and Ronnie raised a family in Rotterdam. They had three children, Douglas Bradt (Debbie), and twins, Daniel Bradt (deceased) and Diane Hayden (Jeff). Lynne was an active member of the "mothers of twins club" (where the grace of God determines members). She was blessed with many grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Dennis Bradt (Angela), Danielle Hayden (Chris), Heather Hayden (Ryan), Darryn Bradt (Taylor), and Raymond Hayden (RJ to all) were true joys of her life and she enjoyed spending time in Friends Lake and York Beach with them. Lynne was a two time breast cancer survivor but lost the last bout. She had many loving friends and family and we sincerely thank all those who helped Lynne and family over her final months. There will be a service to honor her life at New Comer Cremations & Funerals on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A brief graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer foundation. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 28, 2019