Nancy E. Davis, 76, of Galway, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital with loved ones at her side. Nancy Ellen Wukits was born in Niskayuna, NY on September 11, 1943, daughter of the late Rudolph and Wava (Bailey) Wukits. She grew up in Knox, NY and graduated from Berne Knox School. Nancy was recently predeceased by her husband, Alfred Davis. Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Fred Wukits and her sister Toni Decker. Nancy was a stay at home mom with her two children and active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, always interested in her kid's activities. She was also a Sunday School teacher. She joined the work force after her children went to school. First at the Schenectady Gazette and then for the Town of Glenville where she retired from. Nancy enjoyed winters in Florida and summers on the Great Sacandaga Lake. She is survived by her children, Sandra Furbeck MacHattie and Michael (Janet) Furbeck and Dennis Furbeck the father of her children. Cynthia Bates, Jeffrey Davis, Joanne (Richard) Kennedy, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews including one special nephew, helper and friend Dennis Decker. Thank you to Heather and your team at St. Mary's Hospital ICU for your kind and compassionate care and thank you Aunt Midge. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway. Please consider a donation in Nancy's name to an Animal Foundation of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020