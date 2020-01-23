Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Davis


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy E. Davis Obituary
Nancy E. Davis, 76, of Galway, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital with loved ones at her side. Nancy Ellen Wukits was born in Niskayuna, NY on September 11, 1943, daughter of the late Rudolph and Wava (Bailey) Wukits. She grew up in Knox, NY and graduated from Berne Knox School. Nancy was recently predeceased by her husband, Alfred Davis. Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Fred Wukits and her sister Toni Decker. Nancy was a stay at home mom with her two children and active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, always interested in her kid's activities. She was also a Sunday School teacher. She joined the work force after her children went to school. First at the Schenectady Gazette and then for the Town of Glenville where she retired from. Nancy enjoyed winters in Florida and summers on the Great Sacandaga Lake. She is survived by her children, Sandra Furbeck MacHattie and Michael (Janet) Furbeck and Dennis Furbeck the father of her children. Cynthia Bates, Jeffrey Davis, Joanne (Richard) Kennedy, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews including one special nephew, helper and friend Dennis Decker. Thank you to Heather and your team at St. Mary's Hospital ICU for your kind and compassionate care and thank you Aunt Midge. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway. Please consider a donation in Nancy's name to an Animal Foundation of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -