|
|
April 18, 2019, Nancy E. McDonough, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Nancy was born in Montreal, the daughter of Eleanor Betker Melucci and James Melucci. She was employed by the New York State Dept of Health as a Data Entry Clerk retiring in 2015. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and reading; especially books written by Stephen King. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel O. McDonough; her daughter, Heather L. McDonough; her granddaughter, Emeallia G. McDonough; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Peter's Health Partners Pulmonary & Critical Care, 5 Palisades Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019