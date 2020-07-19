Nancy E. (French) Renzi, age 90, entered into eternal life on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Albany, NY to the late Robert F. and Mabel I. (Doran) French. Nancy graduated as valedictorian of her class from the Milne School in Albany and continued her education at Russell Sage, where she earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry. After college she joined the workforce as a proofing mathematician at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY, where she met her husband, Ed, whom she married in 1960. Nancy left KAPL to raise her five children, but was excited to return to work in 1986 as an assistant in the Clifton Park Town Assessor's Office where she was employed for 10 years. Nancy was a woman of faith and a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park since its inception in 1967, where she proudly sang in the choir as a soprano. Nancy dedicated many hours to the church, as serving others was her life's mission. Whether through music or helping families in need, she always generously gave of herself. Nancy's greatest joys were the moments spent with her family, enjoying a meal together, working on a puzzle or vacationing by the ocean. Nancy also enjoyed her lifelong friendships; as a member of the Red Hats, the Clifton Park Community Chorus, the Coburg Choraliers and the Clifton Park Elks. Her friendships were true and meaningful, particularly with her dear friends; Rosemary Cameron, Sally Clements, Julia Page, Midge Zola and Ann O'Rourke as well as many others. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of forty-four years, Edward Renzi, Jr. Nancy is survived by her loving children Robert E. (Carolyn) Renzi, Daniel J. (Colleen) Renzi, Ronald F. (Dona) Renzi, Lisa M. (Mick) McLaughlin and John P. (Holly) Renzi and her adored grandchildren; Zachary Renzi, Nathan and Ryan Renzi, Amanda and Marissa Renzi, Matthew, Jennifer, Joseph and Johnathan McLaughlin and Noah and Samantha Renzi. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3:00-4:00 pm Unity Station™ or 5:00-7:00 pm in person at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. From 3:00-4:00 pm, Townley and Wheeler's Unity Station™ will be open for guests to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. From 5:00-7:00 pm, in person calling hours will be offered at the funeral home. Please note that social distancing, masks, and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Butler on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 9:00 am at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. All are welcome to attend. Please arrive between 8:30 – 8:45 am in order to complete the church attestation form and be seated. Interment will be on Tuesday at 11:30 am in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.