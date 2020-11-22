1/1
Nancy Ellen Gordon
Nancy Ellen Gordon, 70, of Cohoes, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital. Nancy was born in Schenectady, on June 7, 1950 to the late Frank and Clara (Bielecki) Gordon. Nancy is survived by her loving family, brother Bill Gordon (Diane), sister Kathy Gordon Snowden, Aunt to Missy Gordon O'Connor (Mike), Jen Gordon Stinchcomb (Graham), Bryan Gordon (Melissa), and Kyle Snowden, and she was a Great Aunt of Reegan O'Connor, Mitchell O'Connor, Olivia Stinchcomb, Graden O'Connor, Rex Stinchcomb, Isabel Stinchcomb, and Nolan Gordon. She is also survived by her beloved cousins and Irish relatives as well as countless wonderful and loving friends. Contributions can be made in Nancy's memory online to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation at newyorkoncology.com Nancy's family wish to express their deep gratitude for the care given by the nurses and doctors of St Peter's Hospital and New York Oncology Hematology. A celebration of Nancy's life amongst family and friends will take place in 2021. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more information.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

