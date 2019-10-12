Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Interment
Following Services
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Niskayuna, NY
Nancy Ellen Haas Obituary
Nancy Ellen Haas, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home after a brief illness. Nancy was the daughter of Nancy A. Haas and the late Colonel Lloyd Haas, Sr. Nancy enjoyed gardening and dedicated her life to the care of her mother. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael T. Haas. Nancy is survived by her mother, Nancy A Haas; her siblings, Lawrence Haas, Patti Ann Haas, Ann Marie Haas, Lloyd (Carol) Haas and Bryan Haas. She is also survived by a host of family members. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Monday October 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
