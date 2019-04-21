|
Nancy Jane Greene of Laguna Woods, CA (formerly of Schenectady, NY), a daughter of the late Sarah and Howard Greene died peacefully on April 10, 2019. A much loved elementary school teacher, who taught for many years at the Veeder School in the South Colonie School District, Nancy was a free and generous spirit with a keen intellect whose passions included gardening, world travel, gourmet dining and art. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, long-time Union College Professor Manfred Jonas, and her sister Alice, Nancy is survived by her children: Andrew Jonas of Laguna Woods, CA, Kate Jonas of Westport, CT, Emily Jonas Siegel and her husband Cary Siegel of North Salem, NY and Matthew Jonas and his wife, Katie Chin, of Encino California and 8 grandchildren: Alyssa Kasanoff and her fiancé Jason Dunn, Jeffrey and Matthew Kasanoff, Sarah and Zachary Siegel and Kyla, Becca and Dylan Jonas. Please send condolences to [email protected] .A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019