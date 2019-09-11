|
Nancy "Nan" H. Beauchemin, 83, of Denver, NC, passed away August 30, 2019 at Wexford House, Denver, NC. Born in Somersworth, NH, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Chick Holmes. She met her husband Ronald and the two moved to Scotia in 1960. She later began a career with the Town of Glenville in the late 70's, working for the local court system. In addition to her parents, Nan was predeceased by her husband, Ronald L. Beauchemin, who died on April 19, 1999 and also by her brother, Daniel Holmes on Dec. 5, 2018. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Sharon), David (Linda), Dr. Kenneth (Joanne) and Heather; her brother, Kenneth A. (Nancy) Holmes and sister, Janice (John) Stankiewicz; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will take place on Friday, September 13 at 11 a.m. at Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home. www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019