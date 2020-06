Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Hazzard, 62,died June 10. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at 586 Brower Road, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428. www.brbsfuneral.com

