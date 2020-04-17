|
Nancy I. Semerad, 85, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Nancy was born in Cortland, NY to the late Ira and Thelma (Mudge) Gingrich. She was a graduate of the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing and went on to have a 48 year career at Ellis Hospital as a registered nurse in the cardiac unit, retiring in 2014 due to health concerns. She was very involved in her children's school activities as they were growing up. She traveled extensively all over the world and was an avid flower gardener. Nancy loved animals and was very generous to animal humane organizations. She also enjoyed her monthly get togethers' with former co-workers. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Albert "Ace" Semerad, four children, Mark (Gail) Semerad of PA, Michael (Christine) Semerad of AZ, Vickie-Lee Semerad Anderson and Nikki (Tracy) VanO'Linda both of NY. She is also survived by several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Spencer. Funeral services will be private. Details of a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.
